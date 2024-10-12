UP: 3 booked for firecracker stockpile explosion that killed man in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh/Kaushambi (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) After a 55-year-old man was killed in a building collapse triggered by a firecracker explosion in a three-storey house in Pratapgarh district on Friday, an FIR has been registered against three accused persons, including the two sons and son-in-law of the deceased, police said on Saturday.

In a separate incident in neighbouring Kaushambi district, police on Saturday seized 261 kg of explosive material from an illegal firecracker warehouse and arrested one person in connection with the case.

In Pratapgarh, the deceased was identified as Mukhtar Ahmed, a licensed firecracker maker and resident of Katra Medniganj.

SHO of Nagar Kotwali police station Arjun Singh said the FIR was registered on Friday night under the relevant sections of law against Ahmed's sons Rehan and Nehal and son-in-law Niaz.

The explosion occurred at around 2 am on Friday inside Ahmed's house where he had stored firecrackers in view of the Dussehra and Diwali festivals, the officer said.

However, due to an explosion in the firecracker stockpile, the second and third floors of the house collapsed at around 2 am on Friday, in which Ahmed was killed while two others were left critically injured, Singh said.

Meanwhile, Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said as part of a drive against the storage of illegal firecrackers ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, a team from the Sandipan Ghat police station carried out a raid in Mujahidpur village, recovered 261 kg of explosive material, and arrested a person named Kamlesh Chand Jaiswal from the spot who has been sent to judicial custody by a local court. PTI COR CDN CDN ARI ARI