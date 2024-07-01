UP: 3 boys drown in river in Siddharthnagar

Siddharthnagar (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) Three children who went to take bath in a river in Siddharthnagar district here on Monday drowned, police said.

According to the police, the deceased children have been identified as Javed (12), Rudra Kannaujiya (13) and Ayush Pandey (13).

Villagers said they saw the boys drowning in Jamuar river. They took them out of the river and sent them to a medical college where the doctors declared all three as dead.

SHO of Kotwali police station Gaurav Singh said that all three children were residents of Mohalla Bhagat Singh Nagar of old Naugarh.

Their families were not ready for a post-mortem examination, so the bodies were handed over to them, he said.