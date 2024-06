Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) Three boys drowned while bathing in Sai river here on Wednesday, police said.

SHO Aditya Singh said Aditya Dubey (12), Adarsh Dubey (14) and Shivam Pandey (16) went to bathe in Sai river in the afternoon and drowned.

According to police, the boys had come to their relative's in Mau Dandiya village on summer vacations. The bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN NB NB