UP: 3 brothers die of suffocation inside well

Bijnor (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Three brothers allegedly suffocated to death while attempting to fix a pump belt around 20 feet deep inside a well in Sarkathal village on Sunday, the police said.

The victims were identified as Chhatrapal (25), his cousin Himanshu (22), and his younger brother Kashish (20), according to Shivala Kalan Police Station SHO Rajeev Kumar Sharma.

Chhatrapal went into the well first and lost consciousness, allegedly due to the toxic gas inside. Himanshu and Kashish went in one after another to rescue him, and fell unconscious as well, the SHO said.

Hearing shouts for help from a villager, locals gathered at the spot. A local, after wrapping a wet cloth around his face, descended into the well using a rope, tied the brothers together, and pulled them out.

The brothers were rushed to a hospital in Noorpur, where doctors declared them dead.

The police noted that the victims' family chose not to pursue any legal action in the matter.