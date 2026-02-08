UP: 3 children among four killed as autorickshaw overturns in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Three children were among four dead after the autorickshaw they were in fell into a roadside ditch here due to low visibility caused by dense fog, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night near the Basantapur village when a family was returning to their village after attending a programme in the neighbouring Dhaurahara town.

According to police, due to low visibility caused by dense fog, the vehicle’s driver, Israil (30) from Rasoolpur village, could not see a culvert ahead and the autorickshaw hit its railing and then overturned onto the ditch.

The driver and the three children of the family, Talib (5), Khushbu (12) and Azra (2) from Oonchgaon village died in the accident, Dhaurahra Station House Officer (SHO) Raveendra Sonkar said.

He said five people – Kishmatun and her close relatives Sabia, Sakia, Akeel and Nida – were injured in the accident and they were taken to the district hospital, where their condition was stated stable.