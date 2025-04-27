UP: 3 children drown in pond in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Three children from a family drowned in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh on Sunday, police said.

Kesari (7), Kuki (6) and Khushi (10) had gone to take a bath in the pond at Dharouli Madhupur ward in Kohndour, Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar Singh said.

People rushed to the spot when they heard the children's screams. All three were taken out of the pond and sent to the local hospital for treatment, where doctors declared them dead.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, he added. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY