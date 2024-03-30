UP: 3 cops suspended for thrashing canteen operator

Bareilly (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) Three police constables were suspended here on Saturday for allegedly thrashing a canteen operator and attacking him with a knife after he refused to give them money, officials said.

Advertisment

According to a complaint filed by Amit Saxena, who runs a canteen near a country liquor shop in Subhash Nagar, the three constables along with another person came to his shop on Thursday night and began asking for money, SHO Satish Kumar Rai said.

When Saxena refused to give them money, an argument broke out between them but soon after the constables and the other man left the shop, he said.

However, a few minutes later the constables returned and attacked Saxena with a stick, belt and a knife. They also vandalised his shop, Rai said.

An FIR was registered and SSP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan suspended the three constables and sent them to police lines. Departmental action will also be taken against the accused, Rai said. PTI COR SAB HIG NB