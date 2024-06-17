UP: 3 criminals in handcuffs flee from police custody in moving train

Etawah (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Three criminals, who were being taken to Maharashtra on a transit remand from a court in Pratapgarh, escaped by jumping from a moving train between Etawah and Ekdil station, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Monday morning in the Pratapgarh-Bandra-Mumbai Express Train (20942) when the police was taking the three accused from a court in Pratapgarh to Maharashtra on a transit remand, they said.

The Maharashtra Police informed the local Government Railway Police (GRP) about the absconding accused after the train stopped at Etawah.

Under the custody of a police team led by Sub-Inspector Milind Tapade and Harshal Raus of Nalasopara police station of Palghar district of Maharashtra, Mohammad Anees, Rehan Farooqui and Aqeel Ahmed, the residents of Pratapgarh district, were being taken to Nalasopara of Palghar district of Maharashtra by a train from a court in Pratapgarh on transit remand in various criminal cases, including fraud and tampering of documents, said Etawah GRP station in-charge Shailesh Kumar Nigam.

He added that as per the information received from the Maharashtra Police at 5.20 am on Monday, when the train was passing between Ekdil railway station, about five kilometres from the Etawah railway station, all the three criminals pushed the policemen and jumped from the moving train with handcuffs and escaped.

When the train stopped at the Etawah railway station, the GRP in-charge of Etawah was informed about the incident by the Maharashtra Police, Nigam said, adding efforts are on to search the accused persons.