UP: 3 dead in car-bike collision in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) Three persons were killed when a speeding car hit a motorcycle and fell into a ditch here on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, 60 km away from the district headquarters, police said on Saturday.

SHO of Aspur Devsara police station Santosh Singh said that Mukesh Jha (40), Vishal Kumar (42) and Rajan Kumar Rai (42), residents of Muzaffarnagar in Bihar, were returning home after visiting Ayodhya in a car when their car went out of control, hit a motorcycle and then fell into a ditch and overturned.

The woman sitting on the motorcycle, Sudama Devi (52), died on the spot and her husband Narsingh (55) was taken to a community health centre, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Driver of the car Vishal Kumar (42) was also found dead as the passengers of the car were taken out from it.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Badlapur community health centre, police said, and added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.