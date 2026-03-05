UP: 3 girls drown in Pratapgarh canal, search on

Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) At least three girls are feared drowned while bathing in the Sharda canal in the Sangramgarh area here on Thursday, with searches for the bodies underway, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Brijnandan Rai said that Aanchal (14) and sisters Riya (12) and Mohini (12) had gone to the Sharda canal passing through the Khanwari village, when they suddenly went into deep water and drowned.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and a search operation was launched with the help of a fire brigade. PTI COR NAV APL APL