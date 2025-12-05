UP: 3 girls go missing in Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Three minor girls out to collect vegetables from nearby fields in their village here went missing, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Bichlakha village on Thursday evening. The girls left home around 4 pm and did not return by 6 pm. The families began searching for them but could not find them, they said.

Police said a missing persons report has been registered based on a complaint by the families.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Ramnagar police station Anil Kumar Pandey said multiple teams have been formed to search for the girls, and police deployment in the village has been increased.

"We are trying to trace the location of a mobile phone that was with one of the girls. Search operations have been intensified. The matter will be solved soon," he said.