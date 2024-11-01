UP: 3 girls involved in police cases escape from observation home

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Three minor girls held for their alleged role in various police cases escaped from a temporary observation home here by breaking a window grill, police said on Friday.

Police quickly apprehended two of the girls at the railway station late Thursday night, while efforts are underway to locate the third girl. A report has been filed against her for running away from a One Stop Centre in Pilibhit, they said.

One Stop Centres (OSCs) provide a range of services, including temporary shelter to women involved in any police case and women victims of violent crimes.

According to Tripti Mishra, the centre's in-charge, there were six residents at the facility that night, and a female constable, Aradhana Pandey, and two home guard jawans were on duty.

After dinner, the constable secured the room, but later the three girls managed to cut the window grill with a large cooking utensil and escaped.

Two girls, who are alleged to have been involved in a kidnapping case, were recovered from the railway station and a search is underway for the third girl, Circle Officer Deepak Chaturvedi said.