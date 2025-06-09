UP: 3 held for attempting to set dead cow on fire in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to burn a dead cow near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura's Mant area, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Mant police station, Jasbir Singh, said that on Saturday, the police received information that a man identified as Jamuna Prasad, with the help of his workers, Devi Prasad and Satendra, had tried to set the carcass of a dead cow on fire by piling wood and dry shrubs over it and igniting the heap.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under BNS Section 298 (hurting religious sentiments), and all three accused were arrested near a roadside eatery on Naseeti Road, Singh said.

The incident triggered protests from members of Hindu organisations after the partially burnt remains of the cow were discovered on the service road on Saturday.

Police later took possession of the remains and conducted the last rites as per religious protocols, officials added.