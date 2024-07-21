UP: 3 held for creating ruckus, damaging idols inside Gopeshwar Nath temple

Bareilly (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly creating a ruckus and damaging idols inside the Gopeshwar Nath temple in the Izatnagar area here, police said.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) identified the accused as Shahrukh, Arshad and Akram.

The incident happened on Sunday morning when the accused reached the temple and damaged the idols of the Gods and Goddesses, Bhati said.

While two of the accused managed to flee, Akram was caught by the people and thrashed. He was then handed over to the police, Bhati said.

Akram was admitted to a district hospital and later arrested, he said.

The police have arrested Shahrukh and Arshad as well, and an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including section 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class), the ASP said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.