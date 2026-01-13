UP: 3 held in Kannauj for religious conversion through inducement

Kannauj (UP), January 13 (PTI) Three individuals were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to convert people to Christianity by offering inducements in the Thathiya police area, officials said. City Circle Officer Abhishek Pratap Ajeya said the accused were involved in influencing women, men and children in village Karsaha by allegedly luring them and inducing them to convert from Hinduism to Christianity. He further said that a church was allegedly constructed in the village without the requisite permission. According to the police, a complaint in this regard was lodged on December 8 by Annubabu, a resident of Lohamad village. Based on the complaint, a case under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, was registered against Pannalal, Vidyasagar and Umashankar Dohare, residents of Karsaha village under Thathiya police station. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested all three accused from near the Khairnagar canal bridge in the Thathiya area, the CO said. A large quantity of material related to the propagation of Christianity was recovered from their possession, the officer added. PTI CORR ABN MPL MPL