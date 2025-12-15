UP: 3 held with 33 kg ganja in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) An ganja trafficking racket was busted here on Monday and three persons were arrested with over 33 kg of contraband worth about Rs 6 lakh, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Lambhua police intercepted two cars during checking on the Shivgarh-Shrirampur road and recovered 33 kg ganja concealed in specially built secret storage, Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh said.

Rs 3.25 lakh in cash, allegedly proceeds of illegal ganja trade and two vehicles were also seized. The arrests were made around 9.30 am near Khaduan village, he said.

The gang sourced ganja from Chhattisgarh and Odisha for distribution in western Uttar Pradesh.

The suspected drug traffickers were identified as Amardeo Chauhan, Dharmendra Saroj and Anita. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.