Seven vehicles collide on Delhi-Lucknow highway due to fog, 3 injured

Hapur: Three people were injured on Friday morning when around seven vehicles collided on the Delhi highway due to dense fog, police said.

Advertisment

According to police, a car en route to Delhi from Moradabad rammed into another car ahead of it in Babugarh area of Hapur, because of which the car driver Imran and his wife Heena were injured.

The third injured person has been identified as Faheem, who was travelling in another vehicle along with Zeeshan, Shanu and Haryana Police constable Ramkumar, officials said.

Advertisment

A police team reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital. The damaged vehicles were removed from the road with the help of a crane and the highway was made operational, Station House Officer Vijay Kumar Gupta said.