UP: 3 injured as tractor-trolley comes in contact with live wire in Maharajganj

Maharajganj (PTI), Oct 3 (PTI) Three people including a seven-year-old boy were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying an idol for immersion came in contact with a high-tension electric wire here on Friday, police said.
The incident occurred near Rajauda in the Paniyara area, while the procession was en route to immerse the idol.
"The idol, positioned on the tractor-trolley struck the overhead high-tension wire. The contact sparked a fire on the idol and caused an electric electric shock to the people on the trolley," Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Kumar Singh said.
The injured have been identified as Nikhilesh Rai (16), Shatrughan Rai (27), and Amit (7) -- residents of Paniyara, -- the officer said.
According to the officer, Rai's condition is stated to be serious, the SHO added. After receiving initial first aid, he was immediately referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for specialised treatment.
Nikhilesh Rai and Amit are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Paniyara town, and their condition is stated stable. Police is investigating the matter, he said.