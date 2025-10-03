UP: 3 injured in attack over old rivalry in Gonda; 7 booked

Gonda (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Three men, including the husband of a village pradhan, were injured in an attack related to an old rivalry over panchayat elections in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

According to police, Amar Singh, husband of the pradhan of Tirre Manorama village under the Itiyathok police station limits, and two of his associates, Satyam Singh and Krishnapal Singh, were injured after being attacked with bricks and stones during a Durga idol immersion on Thursday night.

Police have registered a case against seven people, including a former village pradhan with whom Amar Singh had an old rivalry over panchayat elections.

Those booked for the attack include Vishwajeet alias Suraj Singh, Kapil Singh, Shivshankar Singh, Shivam Singh, former village pradhan Vinay Singh, Rajan Singh, and Balwant, all from the same village, police said.

Itiyathok SHO Krishna Gopal Rai said the attackers fled the scene after hurling abuses and threatening to kill the victims.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, the officer said. PTI COR NAV SHS ARI