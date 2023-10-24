UP: 3 junior doctors of medical college in Meerut suspended for 'thrashing' patient's kin

Meerut, Oct 24 (PTI) Three junior doctors of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College here were suspended after being booked by police for allegedly assaulting the relatives of a boy who was brought to the hospital for treatment, officials said on Tuesday.

The principal of the college has also constituted an inquiry committee to probe the matter.

The incident took place on Monday night when the five-year-old child, Kunal, was brought to the hospital after he injured one of his hands. It was alleged that four to five junior doctors thrashed the family members of the boy, Circle Officer Arvind Kumar told PTI, quoting the police complaint.

According to the complaint, the child was crying as he was in pain so the relatives asked the doctors to give him "proper treatment". This enraged the doctors and an argument ensued between the two sides following which, the family members, including women, were allegedly thrashed, police said.

When police reached the spot, the accused doctors fled, they said.

Kumar said the incident is being investigated and a case under sections 147(rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified doctors based on the complaint filed by the family members.

Giving details about the incident, LLRM College Principal Dr R C Gupta said the child had injured his thumb and the doctors were taking photographs to check the depth of the wound.

However, the family members snatched the mobile phone with which the photographs were being taken and asked the doctors to treat the child. An argument ensued and soon a fight broke out between the two sides, he said.

Taking cognizance of a video of the incident that is circulating on social media, three junior doctors have been suspended and an inquiry committee has been formed to probe the incident, Gupta said. PTI COR SAB RHL