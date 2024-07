Maharajganj (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Three children were tied to a tree, gagged with mangoes and thrashed for plucking the fruit from an orchard here, police said.

The accused gardener identified as Sudarshan has been booked by police after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, Chowk Police Station in-charge Prashant Kumar Pathak said.

According to police, the boys aged four to six were caught by Sudarshan while they were plucking mangoes from his orchard.