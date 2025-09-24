UP: 3 killed, 2 injured as bus collides with car, motorcycle on Delhi-Dehradun highway

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, died and two others were critically injured when an Uttarakhand Roadways bus collided with a car and a motorcycle near the Khatauli bypass on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place late Tuesday night under the Ratenpuri police station limits when the bus, on its way from Delhi to Uttarakhand, hit the car and the motorcycle, SHO Rakesh Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Radhika (24), wife of Anuj and a passenger in the car, and Annu (21) and Aditya (19), who were travelling on the motorcycle, the SHO said.

Anuj and his four-year-old daughter Aradhya, who were also in the car, sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a hospital, he added.

The bus driver fled the spot after the accident, leaving the bus behind. The vehicle has been seized, the police said.