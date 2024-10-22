UP: 3 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Mathura

Mathura, Oct 21 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others were injured when their car collided with a truck here on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased were identified as Pankaj Verma, Bhavesh and Rohit, police said.

According to police, the five victims were coming to Varanasi and proceeding to Delhi. Their car rammed into a truck ahead of them, killing three of them on the spot and injuring two.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital, SP rural Trigun Bishen said.

Advertisment

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG