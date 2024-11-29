UP: 3 killed, 4 injured as car rams into truck on Raebareli-Sultanpur road

Amethi (UP): Three people were killed and four others injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Raebareli-Sultanpur road in the Gauriganj area, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accident occurred late Thursday night, resulting in the immediate death of Pappu Kashyap (40) at the scene, while Amritesh Singh Betu (19) and Rupak (40) later succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital, police said.

The four injured are receiving treatment at the hospital, said SHO Shyam Narayan Pandey.

The group was returning to Karaudi Kalan village when their SUV collided with the truck near the State Bank of India in Gauriganj, he said.

Advertisment

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and further legal action is underway, Pandey added.