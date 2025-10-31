UP: 3 killed, 8 injured as truck overturns in Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Three people were killed and eight others injured when the pick-up vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Meetli village on the Meerut-Baghpat-Sonipat highway in Baghpat district on Friday afternoon, police said.

According to Baghpat police station SHO Dixit Kumar Tyagi, some farmers from Doula village were transporting vegetables in the pick-up vehicle to Delhi's Azadpur Mandi.

The incident occurred when the vehicle reached near Sarvhitkari Inter College in Meetli, and the axle allegedly broke, causing it to roll over on the road.

Tyagi said that local villagers and police helped rescue those trapped under the vehicle. The injured were taken to various hospitals, where doctors at the district hospital pronounced Jan Mohammad, alias Janu (60), Rajju (50), and Ashfaq (45) dead.

The SHO added that one seriously injured person is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, while the other seven have been discharged after receiving first aid. The police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination.