UP: 3 killed after car rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Unnao (UP): A three men died after their car rammed into a stationary trailer truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened near Matiyari village at around 7.30 am, Hasanganj SHO Chandrakant Mishra said.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, (50), Gaurav Kumar (35) and Saurabh Kumar (30) were going to Bihar’s Gaya from Ghaziabad when their car rammed into a parked trailer truck from behind, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority personnel rescued the three men and immediately sent them to Lucknow's Lokbandhu Hospital, where they were declared dead, the police said.