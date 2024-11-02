UP: 3 killed after motorcycle hits divider in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Three youths were killed and one was injured after their motorcycle collided with a divider here on Saturday evening, a police official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh said the accident occurred near Patlukhi Mor in the Lalganj jurisdiction.

A motorcycle carrying four people veered off course and struck a divider, Singh said.

"Three of the riders were killed, and one person was injured and has been hospitalized," Singh said.

The seriously injured victim, Sahil (22), a resident of Khajuri, is currently receiving treatment at the Mirzapur District Hospital, Singh added.

The three deceased have been identified as Vijay Kumar (22), Javed (22) and Salman (20), the ASP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway, he added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG