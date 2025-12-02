UP: 3 killed as truck hits vehicles, drags them for 25 metres in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Three people died after a speeding truck hit a motorcycle and a pickup vehicle and dragged them for nearly 25 metres on the Dhampur–Sherkot highway in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Tuesday, police said.

Additional SP (East) AK Srivastava said the incident occurred near Mubarakpur Kunda when the container truck, travelling from Dhampur, first rammed into a motorcycle and then collided with a pickup before dragging both vehicles along the road.

The motorcycle riders -- Ranjeet (27) and Lala (25), residents of Bichhvi village in Lakhimpur Kheri district -- died on the spot, the officer said.

The pickup driver, Firoz (35) of Nai Basti, Uttarakhand's Jaspur, also succumbed to injuries.

The truck driver fled after the accident, Srivastava said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A search operation has been launched for the absconding driver. PTI COR ABN NB