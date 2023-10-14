UP: 3 killed as vehicle hits motorcycle

Gonda (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) Three men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in the Mankapur police station area, an official said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said, "Ashok Kumar (42), Raghvendra Kumar (25) and Subodh Pratap (32) were travelling on a motorcycle that was hit by a vehicle on the Gonda-Ayodhya road on Friday." "Ashok Kumar and Raghvendra were killed on the spot while Subodh Pratap died while undergoing treatment at the hospital," he said.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

"A case has been registered in the matter and efforts are being made to identify the vehicle that hit the motorcycle," the officer added. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD