UP: 3 killed in collision between trucks on expressway in Baghpat

Baghpat, (UP): Two speeding strikes collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here on Sunday, killing three persons standing on the road and seriously injuring another, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Nanhe (35) and Raja (37) from Hapur, and Aqeel (39), a resident of Ghaziabad.

Khekra Circle Officer (CO) Preeta (who goes by a single name) said the accident took place on Eastern Peripheral Express near Lahchaura village of Chandinagar police station area of Baghpat around 5 am.

Police said it has sent the bodies of all three persons for post-mortem. Further legal action is being taken based on the complaint of the family.

According to the victims' families, the accident happened due to the negligence of the truck drivers.