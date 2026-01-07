UP: 3 killed in hit-and-run in Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) Three men died after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle amid dense fog here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near a saw mill on the Thakurdwara-Jaspur road late Tuesday when Omkar (25), Rakesh (22) and Mukesh (40) were returning home.

Circle Officer (Thakurdwara) Ashish Pratap Singh said the impact of the collision was so severe that the three were thrown onto the road and suffered fatal head injuries, leading to their deaths on the spot.

The vehicle involved fled the scene immediately after the accident, he added.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and took the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Their families have been informed. Efforts are on to trace the hit-and-run vehicle and its driver, with police examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, Singh said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ