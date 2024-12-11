UP: 3 killed in road accident in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Three people were killed and one was injured in a road accident here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night near Vijay Nagar colony when four people were seriously injured after an unidentified vehicle hit them while crossing a road, they said.

Pawan Kumar (45) died on the spot and three injured were rushed to a hospital, SHO, Crossing Republic police station Preeti Garg said. Among the three -- Sunita (38) and Neelam (45) -- died during treatment.

Garg said that the victims had alighted from a bus and were crossing NH-9 when they were hit by a vehicle. The team is checking CCTV footage to identify the accused.

Further investigation is underway, Garg added. PTI COR ABN HIG