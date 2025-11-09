UP: 3 killed in separate road accidents in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) Three people including a healthcare worker died in separate road accidents here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Shriprakash Rajbhar (30) died while his friend Sonu was seriously injured when their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck near Lakhnapar village in the Sikandarpur area on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred when Shriprakash, from Ghazipur village in the Nagra area, was returning home with his friend from his sister's in-laws' house in Chakia.

Police said Sonu, who was injured, has been admitted to the district hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by Shriprakash’s father, Ramashra Rajbhar, a case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver.

In another accident, Krishna Rajbhar (30), who was en route to Bihar died when a truck loaded with cylinders hit his motorcycle.

The accident occurred near the Sohanv village in the Narahi area on Saturday evening, police said, adding that villagers rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him died.

He was a resident of Hardiya Jamin village in the Sikandarpur area and was on his way to work at a power plant under construction in Chausa (Bihar).

A case was registered against the unidentified truck driver based on a complaint lodged by his father, Bhavraj Rajbhar, they added.

On Saturday evening, Dharmendra Kumar (55), a worker at the Ayurveda Hospital in Chitauni, was killed and his wife, Pratibha (50), was critically injured when a dumper truck rammed into their motorcycle near Raghopur village on the Rasra-Nagara road.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Mau, police said, adding that the couple was returning from his in-laws’ home in Buddhipur Chandayal village in the Ubhaon area.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dharmendra’s father, Avinash Kumar, a case has been registered against the unidentified driver, they said.

All the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, police said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ