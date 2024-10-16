UP: 3 killed in truck-bike accident in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) Three persons were killed on Tuesday when a speeding truck hit a bike here on Jagdishpur-Mohanganj road near Naugarh, police said.

The accident took place in the evening and Raj Kumar (26), Amit Kumar (23) and Akash (25) sustained injuries, they said.

They were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem, police said.

Police has seized the truck and is trying to arrest the driver who is absconding.