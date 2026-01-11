UP: 3 killed, one injured as motorcycles collide head-on in Etah

Etah (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Three people were killed, and another was injured after their motorcycles collided head-on here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night near the Barai Kalyanpur turn in the Awagarh area, with eyewitnesses claiming that both the motorcycles were travelling at high speed.

Due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog, the drivers lost control near the turn, resulting in a head-on collision. The impact was so severe that all four riders fell on the road, police said.

Locals informed police about the accident, and upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot.

The injured were taken to the emergency ward of Veerangana Avantibai Medical College in Etah. Gyan Singh (45), Pradeep (30) and Gaurav (28) were declared dead by doctors, while Chhotu (35) was referred to a higher centre for treatment, Station House Officer (SHO), Awagarh, Akhilesh Dixit said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that high speed and negligence were the causes of the accident, the SHO said, adding that a further probe is underway. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ OZ