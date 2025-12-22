UP: 3 killed, seven injured as car rams into truck laden with cattle feed in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Three people were killed and seven others injured after a car rammed into a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Monday morning amid low visibility due to dense fog, police said.

The accident occurred around 8.30 am near milestone 142.9 close to Darpipur in the Jaisinghpur area, Circle Officer R K Chaturvedi said.

According to the officer, the truck, laden with cattle feed was heading towards Bihar, and had halted on the expressway after its axle broke. The car en route to Azamgarh from Lucknow collided with the truck due to dense fog, he added.

The impact was severe, leaving the front portion of the car badly mangled.

The three car occupants – Sikandar (27), Shambhunath (55) and Surendra (30), from Devkhar village in the Sarai Mir area of Azamgarh – died on the spot, police said.

Seven others were injured in the crash and were referred to Ambedkar Nagar hospital for treatment, Chaturvedi said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added. PTI COR KIS OZ