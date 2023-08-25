UP: 3 men arrested on charges of attempting cow slaughter after police encounter in Meerut

Meerut (UP) Aug 25 (PTI) Three men accused of attempting to slaughter a cow were arrested here after a police encounter early Friday morning in which one of them suffered a bullet injury on the leg, a senior official said.

Police acted on a tip off that accused Firoz along with three other accomplices had tied a cow for slaughter on a kutcha road in Sardhana Police Station area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan told reporters on Friday.

A police team rushed to the spot and found that Firoz and his companions were ready with knives and stakes for the act, the SSP said.

When the police party tried to catch hold of the accused, one of them fired at the police party hitting SI Naipal Singh who was wearing the bullet proof jacket, near the chest.

The police retaliated in which Firoz was shot in the leg and was caught along with two others. The sharp edged weapon meant for slaughtering the cow, a .315 bore pistol, a knife were recovered, Sajwan said, adding that the cow was also rescued.

One of Firoz's accomplices managed to escape and efforts are on to nab him, he said.

Sajwan said that a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder), sections of Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act has been registered against the accused, he added. PTI COR SAB SKY