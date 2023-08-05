UP: 3 more booked in connection with RSS office urination case

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) Three more people were booked in two FIRs in connection with the urination incident at the RSS office here, police said on Saturday.

A ruckus erupted at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office when a group of people allegedly opened fire and threw stones after workers of the outfit objected to a man urinating at the building gate on Wednesday night.

Shashank Gupta, who urinated on the wall of the RSS office, along with Shivank Gupta and Mukesh Gupta were arrested following the incident, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhir Jaiswal told PTI that an FIR under sections 153 (promoting enmity between two groups), and 295A (inciting religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Anil Mishra and Priyanshu Mishra.

Anil Mishra and Priyanshu Mishra had shared a post on Facebook in which they claimed that some people from the Muslim community had attacked and pelted stones at the RSS office which was not the case, police said.

Seeing the post, people of the Muslim community got agitated and a crowd had gathered near the spot, they said.

Another FIR under sections 153, 295A, 505, 268 (public nuisance), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against Rajesh Awasthi for making inflammatory remarks in front of journalists regarding the case.

Shortly after the urination incident on Wednesday, a case was registered against five named and 40-50 unidentified people on the complaint of RSS office-bearer Ravi Mishra, he said.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena on Thursday said an inquiry committee under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police has been formed which is probing the incident.

He also warned of strict action against anyone giving provocative speeches or sharing inflammatory posts on social media. PTI COR CDN RHL