UP: 3 of family electrocuted in Jhansi after iron rod touches high-tension wire

Jhansi (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, his mother, and grandmother were killed after coming in contact with a high-tension electric line in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in the Premnagar area around 5 am when Praveen Sahu was lifting an iron rod to the roof of his three-storey house for construction work.

The rod accidentally touched an 11,000 KV high-tension wire in front of the house, electrocuting him, Senior Superintendent of Police B B G T S Murthy said.

Attempting to save him, his mother Ranjana Sahu (50) and grandmother Vimla Sahu (75) also suffered severe burns, he added.

All three were rushed to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment, police said, adding that senior officials visited the spot and assured the bereaved family of all possible assistance. PTI COR ABN ARI