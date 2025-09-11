UP: 3 of family killed as motorcycle collides head on with car

Pilibhit (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A woman, her son and grandson were killed on Thursday after a car collided head on with their motorcycle here, police said.

According to police, Sushila (55), Praveen (35) and his son Yash Kumar (around 9-years-old) -- from Takeli village in Shahjahanpur district -- were going to visit her daughter Kunti as she recently lost her newborn. The accident occurred near Mangalam Barat Ghar in Virsinghpur village on the Bisalpur-Deoria road when the three were en route to Guladia village in the Deoria Kala area, a police officer said.

Circle Officer (Bisalpur) Pragati Chauhan said the three died on the spot and the car driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle at the scene. The car has been impounded and efforts are on to arrest the accused.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR ABN OZ OZ