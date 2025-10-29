UP: 3 private universities given letters of authorisation and intent

Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday handed over letters of authorisation and intent to three private universities in Sambhal, Barabanki and Fatehpur districts.

Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyaya presented the letters at his official residence here, an official statement said.

The Radha Govind University, Chandausi (Sambhal) and Bodhisattva University, Barabanki, were granted letters of authorisation, while the proposed Thakur Yugraj Singh University, Fatehpur, received a letter of intent.

Speaking on the occasion, Upadhyaya said that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the state government is committed to expanding higher education opportunities, promoting skill-based learning and ensuring access to quality education at the local level.

He said private universities play a supplementary role in providing advanced education, research avenues and employment opportunities for local youth.

According to officials, Radha Govind University, Chandausi and Bodhisattva University, Barabanki have been included under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Fifth Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, and the government has issued corresponding notifications and authorisation letters for their operation.

For the proposed Thakur Yugraj Singh University, the state's letter of intent stipulates that the sponsoring body must create a permanent endowment fund of Rs 5 crore, possess at least 20 acres of land in an urban area or 50 acres in a rural area, and construct a built-up area of 24,000 square metres equipped with educational infrastructure and laboratory facilities worth at least Rs 2 crore, the statement said. PTI ABN ABN MPL MPL