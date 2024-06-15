UP: 3 sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping, raping girl

Gonda (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A special court here on Saturday sentenced three persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl around six years ago.

The court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Rajesh Narayan Mani Tripathi also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each of the three convicts and directed that half of the total amount be given to the victim, Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Singh said.

Singh said one of the convicts was 17 years old at the time of the incident, but taking into account the heinousness of the crime, the court considered him an adult as per provisions of law and sentenced him.

The special public prosecutor said a woman had filed a complaint at the Kaudiya police station stating that her teenage daughter had gone to a sugarcane field on March 24, 2018, when Sandeep Pal and Sanchit Pal, residents of the same village, and a 17-year-old boy took her away and raped her. When the girl returned home, she informed her mother about the incident and the complaint was filed, Singh said, adding that after investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the three accused under the IPC sections for rape and kidnapping.