UP: 3 teenagers killed as bike collides with construction crane

Amethi(UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Three teenagers were killed after their bike collided with a construction crane that was being transported near Tota Nagar in the Shiv Ratan Ganj police station area here on Thursday, police said.

A man present on the roadside was also injured during the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Kamlesh (16), Suraj (12) and Sarvesh (12), all residents of Rukunpur Shivratanganj, according to Station House Officer (SHO) Sachchidanand Rai of the Shivratanganj Police Station.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The crane has been seized, and legal proceedings are underway," he added. The injured man has been admitted to the CHC Shivratanganj for treatment.