UP: 3 workers injured after blast at firecracker factory

Bijnor (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Three workers were injured after an explosion and fire erupted at a licensed firecracker factory here on Sunday.

Police said that the fire is under control and all injured workers are out of danger.

Dhampur CO Abhay Kumar Pandey said that the incident occurred around 7:30 am in the Sikri Khurd forest area under the Nahtaur police station jurisdiction, at a firecracker factory belonging to Bhudev Singh.

The explosion was triggered when a worker reportedly dropped gunpowder materials, resulting in a loud blast that completely tore apart the factory's tin shed.

The Fire Department reached the spot after being informed and brought the blaze under control.

The injured workers, identified as Ashish, Balesh, and Arun, are reported to be in stable condition. Police confirmed that the factory holds a valid license, which is effective until September 5, 2029.