UP: 3-year-old raped, assaulted; suspect held after gunfight

Noida, Feb 9 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida with the police on Friday saying they have arrested the accused after a gun fight.

The girl was found Thursday evening in a field outside Rabupura town when a local heard her screams and the matter was then reported to the local police station.

The minor was sent for medical examination and treatment while her family gave a complaint after which an FIR was lodged against a known person under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

"Swiftly working out the case, the local police nabbed accused Rahul Gautam and took him in custody. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime," Additional DCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar Sharma said.

"Later, the accused was taken by a police team on a search to recover clothes from the incident spot. He, however, snatched the pistol of a police official and tried to escape," the officer said.

The police team retaliated in self defence and the accused was shot in his leg, leaving him injured after which he was once again held, Sharma said.

The officer said the accused was then taken to a hospital for treatment and further legal proceedings in the case were carried out.

The minor's rape on Thursday had led to an outpour of anguish by several locals, including women, who gheraoed the Rabupura police station and demanded strict action against the culprit. PTI KIS CK