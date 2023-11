Mathura (UP): A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teenage neighbour in a village here, police said on Monday. Police said it has held the accused and sent him to a juvenile home.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when the girl was playing outside her house, ASP Martand Prakash Singh said. The 15-year-old neighbour took her to a secluded place with him and raped her, the ASP said.

Later, her family informed the police about the incident.