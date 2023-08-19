UP: 30 booked for freeing two men arrested by forest dept in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) At least 30 people, including a local farm leader and village heads, were booked Saturday on charges of rioting after they allegedly freed two men held by forest officials, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Shakil Ahmad told PTI that forest officials had arrested two men -- Alijan and Kuldeep -- for cutting grass from Barasingha forest range in Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary in Miranpur Police Station area.

"As per the police complaint lodged by forest officials, as many 30 people including Bhartiya Kisan Union president Akhilesh Choudhry, two village heads -- Gopal Singh and Avtar Singh -- along with unidentified persons took the arrested accused from their custody," the CO said.

Alijan and Kuldeep have also been named in the FIR.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections of rioting, assault, use of criminal force to deter public servants from the discharging their official duty, police said.