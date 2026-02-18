UP: 300 bighas of encroached forest land cleared in Shahjahanpur after 74 years

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) The administration has cleared encroachments blocking around 300 bighas of forest land in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, ploughing standing crops during the drive, police said on Wednesday.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that farmers encroached upon about 300 bighas of forest land within the Khutar police station limits and converted it into agricultural fields, where they had been cultivating crops for the past 74 years.

The forest department made repeated attempts to remove the encroachments, but the efforts proved futile, the officer said.

Forest officials then approached the police seeking assistance to free nearly 300 bighas of land from illegal occupation.

Subsequently, a team under Circle Officer Praveen Malik, joined by administrative officials, removed the encroachments and ploughed the standing crops, after facing some resistance from the farmers, the SP said.

On November 10 last year, police had demolished around 30 houses built on 13 bighas of land in the Jalalabad area of the district, amid protests by the locals. PTI COR KIS ARI