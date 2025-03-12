UP: 300 Uttarakhand Police personnel raid homes in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) More than 300 police personnel from Uttarakhand, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) from Udham Singh Nagar, conducted raids on alleged drug peddlers' homes here without prior coordination with the local police, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation, carried out in the Fatehganj West area during the early hours of Monday, involved a convoy of 70 vehicles, police said.

Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya confirmed that the district police was not informed about the raids. He said, "We were not informed about the operation by the Uttarakhand Police." "The Uttarakhand Police raided several homes in the Fatehganj West area, detaining 16 individuals. However, no drugs were recovered. Following investigation, 15 of them were released, while one person was challaned," he added.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the Uttarakhand Police vandalised homes, misbehaved with women, and forcibly removed CCTV cameras, taking the DVRs with them.

No formal complaints have been lodged regarding the incident so far, officials added.