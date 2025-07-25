UP: 32-year-old builder shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old builder and property dealer was shot dead here around noon on Friday by two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons, police said.

According to police sources, the victim, Sonu Chaudhary, was allegedly known for his proximity with influential political leaders.

The incident occurred when Chaudhary was en route to Talanagri industrial complex from his village Kondra in the Harduaganj area, police said.

He was travelling in his SUV when two armed men on a motorcycle coming from the opposite side opened fire. The bullets smashed through the windscreen leading to multiple injuries to him, they said.

Bystanders rushed to the stop the miscreants but they managed to escape.

Circle Officer (Chharra) Dhananjay said the injured person was taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Harduaganj Station House Officer Dheeraj Yadav told PTI that the body has been sent for post-mortem and police are yet to receive any complaint from his family members. PTI COR NAV SMV OZ OZ